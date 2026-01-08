Meet the sickening queens of Drag Race UK vs The World Season 3

A brand new series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World is coming to our screens very soon, and the lineup of queens has just been revealed.

10 incredible drag artists – three alumni of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK and seven from the global Drag Race franchise – will vie for the coveted title of queen of the mothertucking world in what’s bound to be a sequin-studded showdown. With the first episode set to premiere on BBC Three on Monday, January 27, we’ve put together everything you need to know about these stunning queens.

Team UK

Kate Butch

This Yorkshire queen – who finished fourth on Drag Race UK – is bound to bring the funny as she makes her grand return to the werkroom. This comedy queen perfectly demonstrated her chops on her season, both in the acting challenges and the Snatch Game, where, naturally enough, she channelled Kate Bush.

Sminty Drop

With her avant-garde style and iconic goodbye – who could forget that farewell twerk? – Sminty Drop is a certified fan favourite. After finishing ninth on season four, Sminty dove headfirst into the fashion world, and even walked during Paris Fashion Week. It’s safe to say we, and many in the drag fandom, are eagerly awaiting her return.

Zahira Zapanta

Nottingham beauty Zahira Zapanta’s make-up skills are awe-inspiring, but she’s so much more than a pretty face. On season six, she was unafraid to speak the truth, and her cutting commentary went down well with Drag Race fans. She may have finished in 10th place, but that just means she’s got plenty to prove – and we can’t wait to see what she brings to the werkroom.

Team World

Mariah Balenciaga

Polished US queen Mariah has graced our screens not once but twice. She finished in ninth place in season three of the original franchise and then finished in eighth place in RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season five. With a background in ballroom, Mariah is a legend of the game and is bound to rustle a few feathers when she steps into the werkroom for the third time.

Gawdland

Drag Race Thailand standout Gawdland is a true star on the Bangkok scene, and it’s about time the rest of the world discovers their next-level talent. On the third season, Gawdland excelled in both the makeover and the Rusical challenge before making it all the way to the final, and they’re not taking their sights off the crown anytime soon.

Fontana

Representing both Brazil and Sweden on the cultural mainstage is no mean feat, but Fontana makes light work of the challenge. This Brazilian-born queen moved to Sweden aged 20, and mesmerised Drag Race Sweden fans with her seamless blend of Scandi and Brazilian fashion. Fontana finished in second and will be one to watch in UK vs the World.

Melinda Verga

Canada’s Drag Race has been churning out talented queens for seven seasons now, and Melinda Verga is no exception. With buckets of comedy skills and a charming persona, Melinda has become nothing short of a reality TV darling since his Drag Race debut, and we have a feeling he’ll be bringing plenty of drama into the werkroom.

Serena Morena

Drag Race Mexico alum Serena Morena was a standout of the first series, and now she’s ready to show the UK – and the world – her charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent. This cheeky queen doesn’t shy away from shock humour, so we’re prepared to pick our jaws off the floor when she makes her debut on UK telly.

Minty Fresh

Another queen bound to be serving some serious lewks on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs the World is Filipino queen Minty Fresh. Minty finished in fifth on the first season of Drag Race Philippines, and with wins in both the talent show and the design challenge, she could be a major frontrunner in the upcoming series.

The Only Noamy

German supermodel The Only Noamy is ready to show us how it’s done as she prepares to strut her wares down the runway. After finishing in 10th place on Drag Race Germany, Noamy has a lot to show us, and she has teased that she might just be the villain of the season. We. Are. Sat.

On top of this incredible round-up of queens, RuPaul will be joined by his fabulous judging panel – Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Graham Norton, and a host of celebrity special guest judges, including Lucy Punch, Will Poulter, Anastacia and more.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World premieres on BBC Three on Monday, January 27 at 9pm.