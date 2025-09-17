LGBTQ+ charity ShoutOut unveils new strategic plan to build a kinder Ireland

ShoutOut has published its new strategic plan for 2025-2027, with a vision to build an Ireland where every LGBTQ+ person can fully and proudly be themselves. The organisation endeavours to do this through promoting inclusion and understanding through education, which has been the core of its work since 2012.

According to the document, over the next three years, ShoutOut will expand its services in schools, workplaces and communities while nurturing a vibrant nationwide network of ambassadors and allies. The charity provides a year-by-year breakdown of its projected milestones, as well as its seven goals, which are divided into two pillars: programmes and resources. Its values of education, empathy and empowerment are also outlined in the plan.

Additionally included is a story of the organisation’s journey so far, as well as testimonies from volunteers Humberto and Clara. All are paired with gorgeous artwork and design from Sarah Moloney and Katelyn McKenna.

Developed with the support of Rethink Ireland, ShoutOut’s strategic plan, its first-ever, was unveiled at a special event in Dublin on Wednesday, September 16. The launch brought together supporters, educators and community partners to celebrate the charity’s achievement and look forward to the next chapter with optimism, connection and a shared purpose.

“We’re excited to welcome more people: students, workers, and community members alike, into our shared mission,” ShoutOut’s Executive Director Ruadhán Ó Críodáin said at the event. “Through education, conversation, and small acts of allyship, each of us can contribute to meaningful change, building a society where everyone feels seen, supported, and celebrated.”

View ShoutOut’s new strategic plan in full here, and find out more about the organisation on the official website.

