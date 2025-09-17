Dragula unveils Titans Season 2 cast featuring fan favourites and Drag Race star

After much anticipation, The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans has unveiled the cast for Season 2. Between fan favourites and Drag Race stars, this is shaping up to be one sickening competition.

Hosted by Dracmorda and Swanthula Boulet, Dragula is a reality TV series that invites performers to compete in an underground-style drag show following four principles: Drag, Filth, Horror, and Glamour. Its All Stars-esque spin-off, Titans, debuted in 2022 and is now gearing up for a second bloodthirsty season.

Competing for a whopping $100,000 cash prize, the recently unveiled cast for Season 2 will battle it out for the crown and the title of Ultimate Titan of Dragula. The trailer for the upcoming season revealed that among these contestants is none other than Drag Race star Jade Jolie, who will return to the horror side after appearing in Season 4 of Dragula.

Without further ado, it’s time to pick your favourite! Here is the full cast of Season 2 of The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans.

Abhora

Rising to fame as one of the contestants in Season 2 of The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula, Abhora returned to fight for the title of the first Titan, placing seventh in Season 1. Now they’ll be back in the arena for a second chance.

Blackberri

The American drag performer was one of the contestants in Season 5 of The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula and finished as a runner-up alongside artists Orkgotik and Throb Zombie.

Cynthia Doll

Also one of the contestants in Season 5, Cynthia Doll will be awarded the title of Exorsister in the upcoming season of Dragula, as revealed in a trailer.

Disasterina

Disasterina was one of the contestants in Season 2 of Dragula and later appeared as “trashion” correspondent on Season 3 of the reality competition. The performer also stars in Out TV’s Sado Psychiatrist, which she co-wrote with her wife, Ave Rose.

Dollya Black

The drag queen competed in Season 3 of the show, finishing as a runner-up alongside artist Priscilla Chambers. Earlier this year, the performer came out as trans.

Evah Destruction

Having debuted on Dragula in Season 3, Evah Destruction later appeared in Season 1 of The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans and is now returning for a second attempt to win the prestigious title.

Frankie Doom

Frankie Doom first appeared in Season 1 of Dragula and even made it to the finale. Later, she returned to the reality competition as one of the contestants in Season 1 of The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula Resurrection.

Jade Jolie

Jade Jolie rose to fame when she competed in Season 5 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, before being eliminated in episode 6. She also took part in Season 4 of The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula.

Jaharia

The American drag performer was one of the contestants in Season 6 of The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula.

Jay Kay

Jay Kay was one of the fierce contestants who battled it out in Season 5 of Dragula.

La Zavaleta

Mexican American drag performer La Zavaleta competed in Season 4 of Dragula.

Loris

Debuting in Season 1 of Dragula, Loris was exterminated in the fourth episode. They came to fight from more in Season 1 of The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula Resurrection.

Priscilla Chambers

After appearing in Season 3 of Dragula, Priscilla Chambers came back to compete in Season 1 of The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula Resurrection.

Sigourney Beaver

Sigourney Beaver appeared as one of the contestants in Season 4 of Dragula, where she finished as a runner-up alongside HoSo Terra Toma and Saint.

Season 2 of The Boulet Brothers‘ Dragula: Titans is set to premiere on AMC+ and Shudder on October 7.

