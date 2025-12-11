Ireland launches strategy for inclusion of people with disabilities in sport and culture

The Irish government has unveiled a new strategy to boost the participation of people with disabilities in the realm of sport and culture.

Titled the National Human Rights Strategy for Disabled People 2025 – 2030, the plan is centred around a number of core areas. In addition to increasing participation, the plan aims to make sports media and communications more accessible.

Under the new strategy, the government will implement Sport Ireland’s Disability Inclusion in Sport Statement and Commitment to Action. Sport Ireland has also appointed a Disability Sport Lead. Through these initiatives, Sport Ireland is set to provide direct investment through Local Sports Partnerships and National Governing Bodies.

In terms of making sports media and communications more accessible, the strategy highlights a number of initiatives, including the production of accessible audiovisual content featuring subtitling, Irish Sign Language and audio description funded by the Sound and Vision scheme. Coimisiún na Meán will also monitor and enforce broadcasters and video-on-demand providers to include these services.

In addition to these sports and media goals, the strategy will see the government work with arts and cultural facilities to enhance accessibility for people with disabilities. And, following the findings of a recent accessibility survey, the strategy commits to addressing the barriers faced by people with disabilities when engaging with the night-time economy.

The strategy also promises to enhance existing support for disabled artists and arts workers by improving working conditions and introducing a new disability access policy.

In a statement yesterday, the Minister for Culture, Communications and Sport Patrick O’Donovan said he welcomes and supports the new strategy.

“I am committed to the delivery of the agreed goals and actions for my Department’s Culture, Communications and Sport sectors,” he said.

“My aim is to continue to support and foster independent living for people with disabilities across Ireland, and to help them actively participate in an inclusive society across all sectors of my Department, with the support of agencies/bodies under my remit.”

GCN’s wonderful Christmas Raffle is back! To be in with a chance of winning some fantastic prizes while also supporting GCN, buy a raffle ticket from as little as €5 at this link.