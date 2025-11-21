Suspect in Jonathan Joss death formally charged with murder

The man accused of killing actor Jonathan Joss on June 1 has been formally charged with murder.

As CNN reports, a grand jury in Houston indicted Sigfredo Ceja Alvarez on Monday, November 17. While he has been charged with the murder of Jonathan Joss, it is not currently clear if the case will also be treated as a hate crime.

Ceja Alvarez’s legal representation has said his client is innocent. He remains free on a $200,000 bond.

The District Attorney has said that the case is currently pending and that no other information is available at this time.

Before he was killed, Joss and his husband Tristan Kern de Gonzales were checking mail at their former home, which burned down earlier this year in a fire that killed their three dogs. They got upset when they saw a skull of one of their pets in front of the property. Kern de Gonzales said they were then approached by a man who threatened them with a gun. The assailant allegedly shouted “violent homophobic slurs” before opening fire.

Authorities attempted to revive Joss, but he was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries from multiple gunshots.

In a post on Facebook, Kern de Gonzales said Joss was “murdered by someone who could not stand the sight of two men loving each other.” He explained that the couple previously faced harassment from neighbours, much of it homophobic. Police have said that they have not found evidence to suggest that the killing was motivated by hate.

Joss was an actor who was perhaps best known for his work on the popular animated series, King of the Hill. In the show, Joss voiced John Redcorn for 12 seasons.

Joss also played Chief Ken Hotate in the sitcom Parks and Recreation. After his death was announced, tributes from former castmates and colleagues were shared.

Parks and Recreation star Nick Offerman told People: “Jonathan was such a sweet guy and we loved having him as our Chief Ken Hotate. A terrible tragedy.”

King of the Hill creators Mike Judge, Greg Daniels and Saladin Patterson paid tribute to Joss in a statement. They said: “Jonathan Joss brought King of the Hill’s John Redcorn to life for over a dozen seasons, including in the upcoming revival.

“His voice will be missed at King of the Hill, and we extend our deepest condolences to Jonathan’s friends and family.”