Trinity College to light up in red in display of solidarity for World AIDS Day

The historic front entrance to Trinity College on College Green in Dublin will light up in red in honour of World AIDS Day on Monday, December 1.

Since it first began in 1998, World AIDS Day has served as an annual occasion to remember those who we lost as a result of AIDS, and to raise vital awareness for HIV.

The initiative by Trinity College coincides with the culmination of the Poz Vibe Tribe & GCN World AIDS Day Festival 2025. On December 1, Poz Vibe Tribe and GCN, in partnership with Trinity’s LGBT+ Staff Network, will present the premiere of Out of Shadows, a poignant short film by acclaimed artist and filmmaker Pradeep Mahadeshwar.

This powerful short documentary spotlights the experiences of immigrants living with HIV in Ireland, bringing important, underrepresented stories to the forefront. The event will be opened by a special set by DJ Manwelli. Following the screening, a panel discussion will be chaired by Poz Vibe hosts and HIV activists Robbie Lawlor and Veda, who will lead a conversation with the film’s actors and director. You can secure your spot at the premiere through this link.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GCN (@gcnmag)

After the film screening, participants are invited to head to iconic Dublin bar Street 66 for some drinks and to chat about the film. And, for those who can’t resist the call of music, DJ Manwelli will have people dancing their hearts out at the venue.

In the run-up to the premiere of Out of Shadows, the Poz Vibe Tribe and GCN will host a stacked programme of events, starting with a Friends Remembering Friends event on Thursday, November 27, in Saint Andrews Centre, providing a poignant space to honour the lives of friends, family, and community members we have lost.

On November 27, Queer-owned apparel shop The Grá is launching a brand new t-shirt in collaboration with the Poz Vibe Tribe and Irish drag artist Lavender. The new t-shirt will sport the messaging U=U, standing for ‘Undetectable equals Untransmittable’, a global campaign that raises awareness about how someone with an undetectable viral load cannot transmit HIV to a sexual partner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GCN (@gcnmag)

On Friday, November 28, Tropical Popical will host a pop-up HIV Awareness Hub, providing a welcoming – and fabulous! – space for HIV testing from 3pm to 7pm.

Later, HIVIP Regina George will host Strike a Poz, a special photoshoot in one of Dublin’s most iconic queer venues, The George from 7pm to 9pm.

Saturday, November 29, will see an array of events across Dublin, including a PShirts pop-up at Queer Hawk, 99 Red Balloons – a night of queer pop – in Pennylane and a special set by HIVIP Charity Kase at Mother.

On Sunday, November 30, Shirley Temple Bar, Poz Vibe Tribe mother Veda and a very special HIVIP guest, Belfast drag queen Tailor Maid Colby, will host Bingo at The George.

You can read up on the full World AIDS Day Festival at this link.