TalkTV pays damages to Belfast drag artist over defamatory claims linked to storytime event

TalkTV has apologised and agreed to pay substantial damages to a Belfast drag performer following a defamation case connected to a children’s storytelling event held during Belfast Pride 2022.

The legal action centred on Belfast performer Matthew Cavan, who performs as drag artist Cherrie Ontop. Mr Cavan took part in a Drag Storytime session at The MAC theatre in July 2022, where local drag performers read stories to children as part of the city’s Pride celebrations.

The event became the subject of protests and heated online debate. In August 2022, GCN reported on the event, noting that demonstrators gathered outside the venue, carrying banners bearing slogans including “Hands off our children”. Social media commentary surrounding the event also included false allegations directed at the drag performer.

Under the settlement reached with TalkTV, the news streaming platform accepted that statements it made about the Belfast performer had no factual basis, issued a formal apology and agreed to cover damages and legal costs.

Previous court proceedings linked to the same incident heard that false claims circulating online had portrayed Mr Cavan as a danger to children, resulting in harassment, abuse and threats.

Speaking previously about the impact of the accusations, Mr Cavan, who is a staunch HIV activist and is open about his positive status, said he had experienced more abuse following the event than at any other point in his life. He revealed he had received death threats and had been forced to involve the police after being targeted online and falsely labelled a paedophile.

Despite the backlash, Mr Cavan defended the importance of inclusive events such as Drag Storytime, arguing the protests demonstrated why visibility and representation still matter.

The non-profit organisation Drag Story Hour was set up in 2015 by the founder of the literary arts organisation RADAR Productions, Michelle Tea. As a new mother, she wanted to find ways to make reading events more inclusive for queer parents like herself.

Since then, these events have spread to more than 50 cities around the globe, inviting drag artists to spread literacy and inclusive education to children worldwide at libraries, schools, bookstores, and museums.