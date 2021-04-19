Watch: Meet the young trans girl who a new bill would block from playing school sports

The Human Rights Commission has released a video detailing the life of Rebekah, a 14 year-old trans girl who just wants to play sports with her friends.

Rebekah has been playing hockey for four years but the introduction of a bill to stop trans girls participating in school sports could see her no longer being able to partake. Her mother describes her as, “A bright and sassy 14 year-old girl with a big heart.” She goes on to say that her daughter “wouldn’t play sports if she had to play on a boys’ team because she is a girl, she belongs on the girl’s team.”

Sport is not just an activity for Rebekah, and like many kids, she sees it as a support structure. “I also really love the people I’m always surrounded with,” she shares. “When we’re on the field, my teammates, they just see me as me. They see me as a teammate who they’re going to play with, who they’re going to win with, who they’re going to lose with, and just someone who they will work with together.”

Jamie, Rebekah’s mother says that “When we react out of fear then we can do really harmful things… My kid is just a kid.”

As Rebekah says, “I’m so much more than trans. That doesn’t make me less of a girl, doesn’t make me less of a human, either. I’m just me!”

This video comes as a large amount of anti-trans bills are currently being considered by several states in the US. Specifically, bills that would stop any other trans girl like Rebekah from participating in school sports.

A record number have been introduced as of the 12th March – 82 bills at state level – the most in history according to a count released by the HRC. In total there are over 200 anti-LGBTQ+ bills currently being considered by the government.

Last year 200 athletes came out condemning an anti-trans law passed in the state of Idaho.

You can watch the video below and visit the HRC website to support the campaign against these bills.