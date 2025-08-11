Trans storm chaser spotlighted in new Irish documentary and photo series

Queer Irish photographer and documentary filmmaker Niamh Barry has revealed her latest project set amidst the restless skies over America’s Tornado Alley. The upcoming documentary and accompanying photo series Something In The Air follows the extraordinary journey of Raychel Sanner, a storm chaser, climate chronicler, and outspoken advocate for trans rights.

The film moves between two worlds that could not be more different yet feel intimately connected: the open plains of rural Oklahoma, where Sanner pursues supercells with forensic precision, and the political corridors of New Mexico, where she campaigns for policy reform and defends the rights of marginalised communities.

For Sanner, chasing storms is not just an adrenaline sport. It is a form of bearing witness, a way to interpret and document the chaos of an increasingly unstable planet. As climate change alters weather systems, driving tornadoes into more densely populated areas, her work becomes an urgent archive of a shifting world.

But the storms she faces are not solely meteorological. As shown in Something In The Air, they are also deeply personal and fiercely political, mirroring the instability of a global climate in which far-right extremism is on the rise.

As a trans storm chaser navigating American politics in 2025, Sanner’s every move is underscored by risk. Moving through state laws that erode bodily autonomy, healthcare systems that can fail the most vulnerable, and public spaces charged with hostility, she draws upon the same instincts and rapid-fire decision-making that keep her safe in the field. In her own words, it can feel safer to face the twisting funnel of a tornado than to walk into a small-town convenience store.

Director Niamh Barry’s lens is set to capture audiences with expansive atmospheric stills paired with unguarded portraiture, revealing Sanner poised at her doorway in New Mexico, or standing under skies heavy with anticipation. In these images, movement and stillness meet; chaos and control hold each other in tension. In doing so, Something In The Air is set to portray a vision of fierce persistence and hope that, even in the eye of the storm, joy remains possible.

The WIP photo series captured during the film’s creation will be on display in the Photo Museum, Temple Bar, from August 30, as part of the TALENTS 2025 exhibition.

Speaking about the project, Barry shared, “I’ve always been fascinated by tornadoes – their mass, power and scale inspired awe but I never fully understood them.”

She added, “Weather has always existed, morphed and changed, much like queer identities throughout human history. Both also tend to become politicised in times of fear and instability, when people start scapegoating certain groups or schools of thought.”

Curious as to whether there were any queer people involved in this niche hobby, Barry discovered Raychel’s story, and it wasn’t long before they were arranging to meet.

“Shooting this film in May 2025 was easily one of the best experiences of my life,” Barry explained. “In making this film we road-tripped between Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico, chasing storms and meeting incredibly kind and charismatic characters. Our small crew, consisting of Tara Murphy on sound and myself shooting and directing, built an extraordinary relationship with Raychel that will undoubtedly last for the rest of our lives.”

The full crew of the project includes:

Niamh Barry (Director, DOP and Producer)

Niamh Barry (Photography)

Raychel Sanner (Subject)

Annie Walsh (Editor)

Tara Murphy (Sound Recorder and On-Site Assistant)

Alex Lynch (Sound Design)

First Element / Natalia Witkowska (Grade)

Brian Onora (Distribution)

Emma Murphy (Graphics, Posters)

Kerry Mahony (Writing)

Brendan Maher (Story Consultant/Advisor)

Tornado Titans (Archive Footage)

The development of the project was supported by Photo Museum Ireland and Arts Council Ireland.

If you would like more information about the upcoming documentary, you can follow the journey here.

