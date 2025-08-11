Investigation launched after Burke family confront NI councillor over trans guidance

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has launched an investigation into an incident involving the Burke family and a DUP councillor. Mervyn Storey, who is also chairman of the Education Authority, was approached on Sunday, August 3, and questioned by the evangelical Christian family about the body’s 2019 guidance on supporting transgender young people.

The interaction, which took place outside the Hebron Free Presbyterian Church in Ballymoney, was filmed and shared on social media by the Burkes. In the 17-minute video, they accused the councillor of “promoting transgender ideology” and “enforcing transgenderism in Northern Ireland” while also saying the church was “implementing government ideology”.

Storey did not respond to their claims, but simply said “thank you” and “can you move out of my way?” as he entered the building. As of yet, he has not responded to the BBC, and the Education Authority has said it will not comment.

The church has condemned the incident as “out of order” and “reprehensible”.

“Our congregation in Hebron Free Presbyterian Church, Ballymoney, suffered an unseemly attack by some members of the Burke family from Co. Mayo. They entered our church property not to worship but to create havoc, filmed without permission, and engaged in shouting and heckling, harassing those who had gathered to worship God,” a statement reads.

The church added that the incident caused people to evacuate the building through a side door to avoid any confrontational conduct.

However, it should also be noted that the church reaffirmed its stance on LGBTQ+ issues, describing them as “sinful” and saying it is “utterly opposed to transgenderism, especially its ideology being promoted in our schools and wider society”.

Speaking about the confrontation between the Burke family and the DUP councillor, the PSNI said it is “aware of a video being circulated online and inquiries are being conducted in relation to the matter”.

The Burke family has become notorious for their campaign supporting Enoch Burke, who was suspended from Wilson’s Hospital School in June 2022 for harassing the then-principal and publicly disputing a student’s use of ‘they/them’ pronouns. He continued to show up on the premises despite a court order prohibiting him from doing so, and was therefore arrested and detained in Mountjoy Prison. Burke was able to free himself at any stage if he purged his contempt, but ended up spending over 500 days incarcerated over three different stints. He has also been fined almost €200,000 for his actions.

