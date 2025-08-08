Grindr launches new hub of original content featuring LGBTQ+ stars

Grindr has launched a new hub within its app, giving users access to “raw, unfiltered” original content. Grindr Presents features star-studded videos, music drops, editorial pieces and more, with a few familiar faces in the mix.

Among the current offerings is Who’s the A**hole? a series hosted by RuPaul’s Drag Race star Katya Zamolodchikova in which she interviews fellow celebs and shares advice. Within the new hub, users can also go behind-the-scenes with artists like Troye Sivan, read stories on gay culture, dive into curated playlists and more.

Until now, this kind of content has been shared on Grindr’s YouTube, Instagram and other social platforms. However, the hook-up platform is making a change to try and influence people to stay in the app, beyond just exchanging flirty photos and messages. It also seems to invite new users in, giving Grindr a function that has a wider appeal.

Announcing the news on social media on Thursday, August 7, the app described the hub as having “hot content, full access, no bleeping”.

“No more switching platforms,” it added. “Grindr is bringing its C*NTent right to you, directly in the app. Catch up on blogs, playlists, and UNCENSORED Who’s The A**hole episodes all while you scroll the grid for your next hook up”.

Speaking about the update in a press release, Grindr also shared, “In a world where queer voices are increasingly censored and marginalized across platforms, Grindr has created an unapologetically safe space where the community can be themselves, be heard, and be fabulous without fear of suppression. With ‘Grindr Presents,’ the platform is deepening that connection and making Grindr the go-to destination for even more uncensored queer culture, a place where authenticity isn’t just welcomed, it’s celebrated.”

To find the new feature inside the app, tap the side tray and click on the ‘Grindr Presents’ label to dive right in.

