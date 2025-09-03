Watch: Chloë Grace Moretz and Kate Harrison get wedding-ready in adorable video

After seven years together, actor Chloë Grace Moretz and model Kate Harrison have officially tied the knot, marking the occasion with a private wedding ceremony. While the official photographs are yet to be revealed, the couple gave Vogue an exclusive glimpse into their bridal style and the emotions leading up to their big day.

Moretz wore a striking pale blue gown paired with matching gloves, custom-made for her by Nicolas Ghesquière and Louis Vuitton, while Harrison also donned designs from the French fashion house. For the afterparty, Moretz opted for a tailored white jacket and trousers ensemble, complete with a playful cowboy hat.

The pair chose to remain apart on the day of the ceremony to preserve the magic of seeing one another in their dresses for the very first time, a moment Harrison described as the one she anticipated most.

“The thing I’m most excited for other than being married is that first look moment,” she shared. “Having no idea of what we look like in our dresses, it’s going to be so special. This dress just kind of makes you feel ready. This design is perfect. I’m ready.”

Moretz spoke of the decision to custom-make the couple’s rings, alluding to their future family, “Both of our diamonds are Victorian diamonds, and we wanted to reset them in a Victorian sense. I was excited to do something like that, that felt like it could become our future family heirloom.”

Fans were quick to celebrate the news online, with one praising Moretz’s unconventional bridal shade: “Chloë’s shade of blue is perfection, it’s so stunning it gave me chills! She looks like a porcelain doll!” Another added simply: “I love them, they’re so genuine and look so in love.”

Chloë Grace Moretz’ and Kate Harrison’s wedding marks the culmination of a romance first speculated upon back in 2018, when the two were photographed sharing a kiss outside Nobu. Since then, they have become known for documenting their adventures together online, from attending Taylor Swift concerts to travelling abroad.

In April 2024, rumours of an engagement intensified after the couple were spotted at Disneyland wearing matching rings. However, Chloë Grace Moretz opened up about her sexuality for the first time in November 2024, sharing with the world that she identifies as a gay woman in a social media post endorsing US presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Want to stay up to date with the latest LGBTQ+ news? Join our WhatsApp Channel here.