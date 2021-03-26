WATCH: Eurotrash clip of Dublin queens two years after decriminalisation resurfaces but where are they now?

30 years ago in Dublin, a group of drag queens called Kylie Kreatures reigned supreme. A mere two years after decriminalisation, the iconic Channel 4 tv-series Eurotrash came to Dublin to run a feature on the Kylie obsessed queens who shared a house known as the Kylie Kavern.

The feature was part of an interview with Kylie. Following the Kylie Kreatures segment, Jean-Paul Gautier asks Kylie what she thinks of the Kylie Kreatures drag tribute to which she says: “Paul and his friends have taken my heart I think they’re fantastic and I say hello to them and send them lots of love. Well done.”

The clip has resurfaced on Twitter and the legendary queens are now receiving an extra round of appreciation but where are they now?

Kylie O’Reilly

Junior Larkin was a fixture of Dublin’s ’90s gay scene and enjoyed some success as his drag alter-ego, Kylie O’Reilly.

Junior wrote and entered a song into the National Song Contest, called ‘Delicious Boyz (Lick Me I’m Delicious)’, which he performed as Kylie at a Pamela Scott Fashion Show with her great girlfriends, Phyllis and Attracta Cox.

Along with promoters John Pickering and Eddie McGuinness, Junior also set up the first all-gay boyband 4Guyz, who he wanted to be bigger than Boyzone. 4Guyz were also featured on Eurotrash TV. Alas, the timing for an all-gay band was wrong.

Junior retired from being the centre of attention on Dublin’s gay scene in the late ’90s and thereafter lived a relatively quiet life surrounded by his friends and family.

Sadly, Junior passed away in July 2017.

“Although Junior will not be known to many, to some he will be remembered as Kylie O’ Reilly, Dublin’s most prominent drag queen of the early 90s, a potty-mouthed Dubliner who entertained us all before Alternative Miss Ireland ushered in a drag renaissance and the likes of Veda, Shirley Temple Bar, and of course, Panti became the queens of the day,” wrote Brian Finnegan, who worked alongside Larkin in GCN in the 90s.

Maisie Minogue/Paul/Phyllis

One of Dublin’s, if not Ireland’s, most iconic queens, Maisie Minogue is better known as Phyllis Lautner.

If you aren't familiar with Dublin's gay scene and it's iconic characters, then unfortunately you won't understand why this pic of the Taoiseach with the *legendary* Phyllis Lautner in Pantibar tonight is…

E V E R Y T H I N G.

I hope he knows what an honor it was. For *him* pic.twitter.com/vyafmM27gX — Dr Panti Bliss-Cabrera (@PantiBliss) September 9, 2018

Before COVID-19 shut all our favourite places, Phyllis was on the decks in Pantibar every Friday night blasting the best 80s music.

Barb Minogue & Emaciated Minogue / Attracta Cox & Deena

There is very little information to be found on Attracta Cox and Deena. Attracta Cox was a part of Junior’s act Delicious Boyz but that’s about as much as we know.

If you know what Attracta Cox or Deena are up to know, let us know!