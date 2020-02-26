WATCH: Gay singer-songwriter Greyson Chance releases music video for new single 'Dancing Next To Me'

Greyson Chance, who performed in The Academy in Dublin last October in support of his album ‘Portraits’, has released the music video for his new pop banger ‘Dancing Next To Me’ which is the lead single from his upcoming second studio album.

In the visual which is set in a nightclub with strobe lights we see the sexual tension between Greyson and a love interest and the intimacy between them. The song was inspired by a night shared with someone according to Greyson, and the betrayal he felt afterwards when the other person was too conflicted to continue seeing him.

Greyson who is currently still on The Portraits World Tour which comes to an end in April in Moscow will embark on another tour later this year in support of his highly-anticipated new album. Executive Producer for the upcoming album is Teddy Geiger. Teddy who has worked with Shawn Mendes in the past came out as a trans woman in 2017.

‘Dancing Next To Me’ comes after the release of ‘Boots’, Greyson’s country-rock anthem. Singles from his last album ‘Portraits’ include ‘Shut Up’, ‘Yours’ and ‘White Roses’. Another stand out track on the album which is also Ellen DeGeneres’ favourite is ‘Black on Black’.

After coming out as gay in an Instagram post in 2017 and with the release of his album ‘Portraits’ last March, Greyson has a growing LGBT+ fanbase. His glow up is undeniable and together with the honesty in his lyrics and silky vocals he is definitely an artist to keep an eye out for.

Greyson first rose to viral stardom as a teenager when in 2010, his performance of Lady Gaga’s “Paparazzi” at a grade school music festival went viral YouTube garnering over 65 million views. Over the following years, he released a number of singles and even appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to speak about his viral fame.

