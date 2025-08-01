Wikimedia announces LGBTQ+ photo competition celebrating Irish pride and queer joy

Wikimedia Community Ireland has officially launched its annual Wiki Loves Pride photo competition, returning for summer 2025 with a powerful theme: Queer Joy. Running from June 1 to August 31, the campaign invites photographers, Pride goers, allies, and LGBTQ+ community members across the country to submit their photos in celebration of Irish queer life.

Now in its latest edition, this volunteer-led project aims to preserve, represent, and celebrate Ireland’s LGBTQ+ stories on the open web. As part of a wider global effort under the Wikimedia LGBT+ umbrella, the Irish campaign focuses on improving queer representation on Wikipedia and its sister projects by expanding the available image archive that documents queer lives, culture, and activism.

Whether it’s a colourful moment captured at this summer’s parades or a rare photo from Ireland’s early LGBTQ+ rights movement, every image counts. Photos submitted to the competition will be uploaded to Wikimedia Commons, the free image repository that powers Wikipedia and Vicipéid, the Irish-language version of the platform. These images will help illustrate articles on LGBTQ+ history, people, events, and culture, ensuring that Irish queer narratives are not only preserved but made accessible to all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wikimedia Community Ireland (@wikimediaie)

This year’s theme, Queer Joy, encourages contributors to reflect on the diverse expressions of LGBTQ+ identity and community across time. From the jubilant spirit of contemporary Pride festivals to intimate portraits of everyday life, the competition seeks to showcase the richness and resilience of queer life in Ireland.

So what kind of photos can be submitted? The competition welcomes a wide range of content, including:

Pride festivals and parades (past or present)

Protests, marches, and acts of resistance

Queer spaces, drag shows, performances, and art

Portraits and moments of joy, love, and community

Importantly, the competition is not limited to recent images. Photos from any year or decade are encouraged, offering a rare opportunity to reflect on the evolution of queer visibility and activism in Ireland.

In addition to preserving history and encouraging visibility, this year’s competition comes with a set of prizes for the top entries:

First Place: €200

Second Place: €100

Third Place:€50

(All awarded as One4All vouchers)

The judging panel for 2025 is made up of esteemed activists and community leaders, including:

Sara R Phillips – Co-chair of Transgender Europe and founder of the Irish Trans Archive

Dr Jamie Murphy – Researcher at UCD and member of Aerach Aiteach Gaelach

Tonie Walsh – DJ, LGBTQ+ activist, and founder of the Irish Queer Archive

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wikimedia Community Ireland (@wikimediaie)

Winning images will be featured across Wikimedia platforms, campaign materials, and national media, giving participants a chance to have their work seen and celebrated widely.

Wikimedia Community Ireland encourages anyone with a passion for photography, community storytelling, or Irish queer history to get involved. Whether you’re a professional photographer, an amateur snapper, or simply someone with a meaningful image to share, your contribution matters.

To learn more, access submission guidelines, and sign up, visit the Wiki Loves Pride Ireland 2025 Monthly Dashboard.