The Sports Bra, a queer-owned Portland bar dedicated exclusively to women’s sports, is expanding its game-changing concept with new locations opening soon in Boston, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, and St. Louis.

The bar first opened in April of 2022 and has carved out much-needed space for the women’s sports scene. Started by former chef Jenny Nguyen, the inspiration for The Sports Bra was years in the making.

In 2018, Nguyen and her friends wanted to watch the NCAA Women’s Division I Basketball Tournament championship. They went out to a sports bar and, after watching the game, the group talked about how they had watched the championship game on a tiny TV with the sound off.

Reflecting further on this experience during the pandemic, coupled with her desire to return to the culinary world, Nguyen decided to make a women’s sports bar a reality.

In its first year, the bar became hugely successful, generating over seven figures in revenue. This, along with the increasing demand for spaces that celebrate women and girls in sports, has spurred the idea of expanding into other cities.

This demand does not go unsupported. According to Barbarian and The Gist, in a recent report, women’s sports revenue has increased by 300% over the last three years, and women’s sports can be expected to generate more than $2.35 billion.

The new locations across the US are expected to be equally successful. Nguyen said, “The first four franchises of The Sports Bra will join our OG Portland location to become the ‘Starting Five.’ Together, we’re serving fans nationwide who are hungry for spaces that not only champion women’s sports, but create a community where everyone feels like they belong. There is no better moment than this to open these places.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Sports Bra (@thesportsbrapdx)

The Sports Bra has indeed created a community. Patrons are made up of women, the queer community, feminists, and, above all, women’s sports fans.

With a penchant for inclusivity, the bar also strives to cater to a variety of dietary needs. They offer vegan and vegetarian options, as well as gluten-free and dairy-free options, in addition to traditional sports bar fare. With options like Vietnamese-style baby back ribs, a ‘Bra-L-T’, and a tempeh Reuben, they have something for everyone.

In addition, each new location will be locally owned and operated, sourcing its food and drinks from local, women-owned producers, just as the Portland location does.

“The Sports Bra is more than just a place to watch the game—it’s a movement,” Nguyen said. “Our team spoke with hundreds of interested people about opening a franchise location, and we’ve met some incredible people along the way. These owner/operators are capable, enthusiastic, and deeply committed to The Bra’s mission. We continue to support them as they locate the perfect spaces for their own Bras, and we can’t wait to celebrate with them when it’s time to open their doors!”

Did you know that this Pride month you can support GCN by donating €1 when you shop online with PayPal? Simply select GCN at checkout or add us as your favourite charity* at this link to support Ireland’s free LGBTQ+ media.

*GCN is a trading name of National LGBT Federation CLG, a registered charity – Charity Number: 20034580.