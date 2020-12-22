2020QueerVision - the Irish LGBTQ+ year in review

While most of the world’s attention has been taken up by COVID-19 and divisive elections, for the LGBTQ+ community in Ireland there have been many highpoints, highlights and moments for celebration – lets take a look with this 2020 Year In Review.

01 February

GALAS celebrated LGBTQ+ heroes

People, organisations and groups from across the country came together for an awards ceremony recognising those who make our beloved community great.

02 February

First same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland

Following long-awaited landmark legislation, Robyn Peoples and Sharni Edwards celebrated their wedding on February 11.

03 February

MPOWER launched

HIV Ireland launched a peer-led and community-based response to the sexual health and wellbeing needs of gay and bisexual men with an event in IMMA.

04 March and throughout

Community stayed strong

With the pandemic grinding much of the country to a halt, LGBTQ+ people, organisations and support groups across Ireland did what they could to help the community in the face of adversity. No Year In Review could ignore the massive effort of love and support shown by the community to each other. Here’s to you all.

05 June

Black Lives Matter

People across the country came out in support of Black Lives Matter, with hundreds gathering outside the US Embassy in Dublin at an event organised by Black Pride Ireland, MASI and MERJ.

06 June

Digital Pride

With Prides across the country refusing to let the pandemic keep them down, Dublin Pride went digital, with a host of events happening online, including a virtual Parade.

07 July

Pride Inside

Pride organisations from Kerry, Killarney, Galway, Limerick, Mayo and Black Pride Ireland collaborated on an epic online celebration – Pride Inside.

08 July

Irish same-sex parents recognised

Following the commencement of parts of the CFRA, some Irish same-sex couples, through retrospective declarations, are legally recognised as the parents of their children.

09 September

Queer-in-Progress

Project Arts Centre in Dublin was home to a beautiful exhibition as part of the Queer-in-Progress: Timeline – a research initiative expanding the narrative of Irish queer history.

10 September

Community supported Izzy Kamikaze

Following an attack on stalwart LGBTQ+ activist, Izzy Kamikaze, by far-right anti-mask protestors, the Irish queer community in their droves signed an open letter in a show of solidarity with Izzy.

11 October

Festival of Dangerous Ideas

The Gay Project in Cork announced a 12-week programme of unmissable online conversations about topics across the spectrum of LGBTQ+ life.

12 November

First LGBTQ+ GAA club

In a historic moment, Na Gaeil Aereacha (The Gay Gaels) was welcomed by the GAA, becoming the first LGBTQ+ club.

13 November

Intersex Day of Solidarity

Over 60 buildings in 19 counties across the island of Ireland were lit up in purple in solidarity with Ireland’s intersex community.

14 November

#IrishSolidariT

On November 20, Trans Day of Remembrance, multiple organisations and members of the Irish LGBTQ+ community signed a powerful open letter denouncing transphobia and strengthening community solidarity.

15 November

Queer Culture Ireland

A group for people interested in, working in or studying Irish Queer culture, history, art and heritage was launched.

16 November

Stand Up Awareness Week

BeLonG To called on second-level schools, youth services and Youthreach Centres across Ireland to raise awareness of LGBTQ+ identities and stop bullying.

17 November

Community called for reopening of GMHS

Following the Gay Men’s Health Service closure, with staff deployed to COVID-19 testing centres, a petition called on the HSE to reopen the essential service.

18 November

Life In Lockdown

LGBT Ireland, together with the NXF and GCN, released the results of their LGBTQ+ Life in Lockdown survey, detailing how the community has been affected by the pandemic.

19 December

Irish Names Quilt exhibition

On World AIDS Day, December 1, President Michael D Higgins addressed the nation, and an exhibition of the Irish Names Quilt by Queer Culture Ireland was unveiled at Filmbase in Dublin.

20 December

Taoiseach on delayed Trans Healthcare

Micheál Martin in the Dáil called for the publication of the long-delayed and misplaced Trans Healthcare report and the implementation of its recommendations.

This LGBTQ+ Year In Review feature originally appeared in GCN Issue 366, you can read it here.