31 Irish businesses to support during Pride and beyond

June is here, and Pride month is fully in swing. What better way to celebrate than to discover some Irish and LGBTQ+ businesses to support? With conservatism on the rise and many larger brands backing out of supporting queer people even in the most performative of senses, it is important now more than ever to advocate for small queer businesses and brands.

We have a large collection of businesses for you to check out and support—from restaurants and cafés to artists and clothing stores—for June and all the months that follow. Maybe you’ll find your new favourite business to frequent!

Food and drink

Daddy’s Café

Daddy’s Café in Dublin, run by Colm Keane and Vickey Curtis, serves comfort foods for breakfast, brunch, and lunch with locally sourced Irish produce. Bread, eggs, milk, granola, and other items are available for collection as well.

The Edible Flower

Located in Northern Ireland, The Edible Flower is a supper club and catering company that also hosts workshops and posts recipes, such as one for roasted cauliflower, black olives, and romesco sauce.

Harry’s Nut Butter

Owned by Harry Colley, Harry’s Nut Butter features a variety of nut butters, from classic smooth or crunchy to smoked paprika. Harry’s also has chocolate truffles!

Mud Bakery

Featured at the Glasnevin Food Market, Mud Bakery is owned by Shane Murray. Mud Bakery’s sweet treats can also be found online or at different coffee shops.

Pickled

Next on our list of Irish businesses is Pickled, a deli in County Cork owned by Keely Buckley and Katy Walsh. Their selection features sandwiches, café drinks, and cake, including their signature cruffins!

Slice

Slice is a restaurant run by Ray O’Neill and located in Dublin. Slice has breakfast, brunch, lunch, and availability for private dinners. And don’t forget cake!

Two Boys Brew

Two Boys Brew is a café in Dublin with a vibrant menu featuring items such as French toast and an iced matcha tonic. Owned by partners Tauren and Kevin, Two Boys Brew has allowed the pair to achieve their dream of owning and running a cafe.

Valentia Island Vermouth

Wives Anna and Orla O’Carroll moved to a little cottage on Valentia Island and married at the island’s lighthouse. They have since used their love for each other and the island to inspire their creation of Ireland’s first vermouth. Valentia Island Vermouth can be found at a plethora of stores, bars, and restaurants.

Apparel and jewellery

Beanantees

Beanantees creates apparel inspired by pop culture and An Ghaeilge. They don’t currently have a selection available, but when they do, you can check it out at their website!

The Dirt Birt

The Dirt Bird is a studio run by designer Sarah Devereux. You can purchase her hats, totes, tees, and more on her website!

GCN

Next on our list of Irish LGBTQ+ businesses is yours truly, GCN. GCN offers a range of merchandise perfect for Pride season and beyond, from tank tops to T-shirts, totes to pins. There’s something for everyone within the collection!

Dublin Vintage Factory

Dublin Vintage Factory is a kilo shop selling a variety of carefully picked vintage clothing. You can shop online or in-store!

The Grá

The Grá is a newly-opened store in Dublin that sells apparel and ice cream! With a focus on being locally sourced and sustainable, their T-shirts are designed by local artists and made with organic materials.

Indigo & Cloth

A fashion and lifestyle store that also has a café, Indigo & Cloth is owned and run by Andy Collins in Dublin.

Industry & Co

Run by siblings Vanessa and Marcus Mac Innes, Industry & Co is a lifestyle concept store with an in-store café.

MNW Design

MNW is owned and named after Megan Nolan Walsh, a designer based in Dublin. Her pieces are bright and exciting, featuring apparel like a beaded Claddagh scarf and an embroidered flower handbag. Her items can be purchased online or at her pop-ups!

Pearl Reddington

Based in Dublin, Pearl Reddington makes and sells contemporary knitwear. Get one of her stunning cardigans or scarves online!

Self-care and beauty

Lukey Lukey Beauty

Lukey Lukey Beauty is an Irish business founded by Luke Nolan. Inspired by his experiences growing up with rosy cheeks, Nolan created a cosmetic line of blushes! There is a range of shades available for purchase online.

Queer Hawk

Queer Hawk is Dublin’s first LGBTQ+ barbershop and salon. Opened in October 2024, it has gone from strength to strength, and is opening a second location very soon.

Sex Siopa

Sex Siopa, owned by Shawna Scott, is a sex toy shop in Ireland. In business since 2012, Sex Siopa is committed to providing safe and well-designed sex toys.

Tropical Popical

Tropical Popical is a bright and fun nail bar located in Dublin. From basic mani-pedis to thrilling nail art of Chappell Roan, Tropical Popical has you covered!

Art, design, and gifts

Adonis Flower Designers

Adonis Flower Designers, owned by Sinéad and based in Dublin, is supported by a team of florists who create beautifully handcrafted bouquets. They even host flower arranging workshops!

Áine Macken Art

Áine Macken can be commissioned to paint a beautiful watercolour of the pets and people you love! She’s even done some stunning Dublin Canvases.

The Bearded Candle Makers

Run by (bearded) husbands Michael and Joe, along with their (also bearded) nephew Pauraic, The Bearded Candle Makers sell a collection of Irish-inspired soy candles.

The Gutter Bookshop

Named after a famous Oscar Wilde quote, The Gutter Bookshop has two locations within Dublin. They have a wide selection of books and also host bookish events.

In Rainbows

Trans creator Alli McKee owns In Rainbows, a small business based in County Down in Northern Ireland. Creating his stickers and badges started as a hobby, but they became a business and a way to fund the medical and legal parts of McKee’s transition.

Jill & Gill

Jill & Gill is owned and named after, you guessed it, Jill and Gill! The pair together create bold and colourful prints that can be purchased from their website.

One Strong Arm

Run by GCN’s own Dave Darcy, One Strong Arm is a letterpress studio that creates prints and other projects.

West Queer Art

Based in Galway, West Queer Art is owned by Shar. They create and sell bold stickers, badges, and earrings.

Events

Mother

If you’re looking to support your local club night promoters, check out any one of Mother’s amazing parties, including the Mother Pride Block Party.

H&G Creations

Founded by Deirdre Young and Sinead Kelly, H&G Creations is an event planning company in Dublin!

Support these LGBTQ+ owned Irish brands and businesses in whatever ways you can. Shop, share, and follow! Happy Pride!

