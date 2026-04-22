Community raises $71k for gay dads after altercation with right-wing influencer

Online donations have raised more than $71,000 to support the legal defence for gay dads, specifically David Vulin, a father who was arrested and charged with a felony following a physical altercation with a right-wing media personality. The incident occurred after the commentator made inflammatory remarks suggesting that Vulin and his husband might pose a risk to their newborn son.

“We were targeted in a way that was deeply upsetting and destabilising for our family,” Anthony Vulin, David’s husband, wrote on a GoFundMe campaign. “My husband and I have fought incredibly hard to build the life we have today and to welcome our baby into it, which makes this moment especially painful and overwhelming.”

According to reports, conservative commentator Ryley Niemi and a camera crew approached the couple while they were walking with their infant in West Hollywood, Los Angeles. The crew allegedly claimed to be CNN reporters. During the encounter, Niemi posed a series of provocative and offensive questions.

Niemi opened the video by asking, “Have you ever heard about the statistics coming out that gay men are much more likely to commit child molestation?” The couple responded with visible shock, stating they had not. Niemi continued: “Don’t you think it’s weird that you guys have a child but neither of you are a woman?”

Anthony Vulin, holding the baby, appeared uncomfortable but remained composed, responding politely. The questioning escalated further when Niemi asked about surrogacy and added, “You paid a woman $50,000 to be pregnant?”

At that point, the couple attempted to walk away. David Vulin reacted out of anger, shoving Niemi. The video then cuts to a larger group getting involved in the altercation. Niemi then says, “I’m actually concerned for your baby’s, like, safety.” David Vullin then strikes the influencer in the back of the head.

Niemi later claimed he attempted to de-escalate the situation, though many online critics argue the encounter was deliberately staged to provoke a reaction. Supporters of the Vulins point to a broader pattern of harassment targeting minority communities. David Vulin was subsequently arrested, held for approximately 12 hours, and later charged with felony vandalism for allegedly damaging a camera valued at over $400, an allegation Anthony Vulin disputes.

“As a result (of the altercation), my husband, David, is now facing a legal process, and the cost of securing proper representation is significant. David is a devoted parent to our newborn baby and an incredibly important part of our lives,” Anthony wrote.

“Right now, our focus is simply on keeping our family stable, supported, and together as we move through this. We’re asking for help to cover legal fees and related expenses so that he can have fair representation during this time.”

Following the incident with the right-wing influencer, the gay dads turned to GoFundMe to raise donations to pay the expected legal fees. One donor commented: “Hits close to home as two dads. We’ve felt the death stares and rude comments just walking with our kids, too. I’ve learned to tune it out, but the fear is always there.”

The right-wing group Off The Record USA has responded with a competing GoFundMe, titled “MAGA influencer violently attacked by LGBTQ couple”, which has currently raised $1,835 of its $9k goal.