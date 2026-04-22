Fan-favourite I Kissed A Boy/Girl stars launch new spin-off podcast

Makers of the groundbreaking I Kissed A Boy and I Kissed A Girl TV series have launched a spin-off podcast in partnership with Tinder. Entitled It Started With A Kiss, the new production will be hosted by fan-favourite contestants Amy Spalding and Gareth Valentino.

The 10-part series is set to explore the realities of modern dating, inviting some familiar faces to the couch for unforgettable interviews. Each week, guests will engage in no-holds-barred chats about their perfect date night, best kiss stories, and everything in between.

Audiences can look forward to hearing from an array of exciting people, including TV personality and model Christine McGuinness, Australian footballer Joshua Cavallo, drag queen Tia Kofi, singer Cat Burns, comedian Rosie Jones, and more. Amy and Gareth will also spill the tea on their own dating lives, from cheating exes and wardrobe disasters to their most memorable experiences; nothing is off limits.

“We are in a time where giving platforms to queer stories are more important than ever. This pod is spotlighting needed voices and experiences so that those on similar journeys can relate and know they’re not alone,” Amy said.

“In this gorgeously queer pod we’re gathering authentic stories and spreading incredible messages about queer love whilst also having a giggle about the messy, fun, steamy, chaotic world of dating that we all experience regardless of sexuality and identity.”

Gareth, an Irish-born fashion editor and stylist, added, “It feels more important now than ever that there are platforms to tell queer stories.

“On this new podcast, Amy and I will be talking to people from across the LGBTQ+ community about love, dating, chaos and heartbreak. It’s a space where queer stories aren’t polished or packaged, but real, complicated, and worth listening to. It’s honest, messy, and hopefully funny!”

The podcast announcement comes after the BBC cancelled I Kissed A Boy and I Kissed A Girl in March due to “funding challenges”. The series made history when it launched in 2023, becoming the UK’s first LGBTQ+ dating show.

While fans were left devastated by the cancellation, Amy and Gareth’s new podcast promises a fresh and unfiltered approach to showcasing queer love. The first two episodes of It Started With A Kiss land on April 28, but until then, check out the trailer below!