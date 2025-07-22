Meet Caroline Cossey, trans Bond girl and supermodel turned LGBTQ+ advocate

Caroline Cossey, also known as Tula, has had a lucrative career in acting and modelling, in addition to being an author. Arguably, the most impactful part of her career has been her position as a strong advocate and activist for the equal rights of trans individuals in the United Kingdom.

Born on August 31, 1954, in the village of Brooke in Norfolk, England, Cossey grew up feeling out of place and like she didn’t belong. At age 17, she left home and began work at the West End theatre as an usher. Here, she met a choreographer who convinced her to become a showgirl.

She auditioned and then performed as a dancer in Paris and Rome. Using the money she earned as a performer, Cossey was able to receive gender-affirming surgery. From there, she began a career as a supermodel, appearing in several magazines. She was even a Page Three Girl for The Sun.

Cossey’s success was not without struggles and backlash. In 1978, she acquired a position on 3-2-1, a TV game show. A tabloid journalist, however, contacted her, saying they had discovered she was trans and planned to out her in an article. To prevent this, she dropped out of the show and tried to take on smaller roles to continue her career, but not be too prominent in the limelight.

This attempt to stay on the down low was short-lived as the actor was cast as an extra in the 1981 James Bond film For Your Eyes Only. The wonderful and exciting achievement turned sour due to a tabloid called News of the World publicly outing Cossey in an article shortly after the movie’s release.

Cossey was rightfully devastated that her control and agency had been stolen. She was hounded by journalists. To regain control of her own narrative, Cossey published an autobiography titled I Am a Woman in 1982, sharing her story.

Trying to move forward, Cossey continued her career and soon met and became engaged to an Italian man named Count Glauco Lasinio, who encouraged her to advocate for changes to the UK’s anti-trans laws.

Their romantic relationship did not last, but their friendship did. When Lasinio died in 2019, Cossey memorialised their friendship with photos and loving words on social media, saying, “Today I’m deeply saddened to have lost a wonderful and supportive friend. Count Glauco Lasinio was a classic Italian who loved life and the beauty within it. He lived life to the fullest and had a wonderful sense of humour. He always did and always will have a very special place in my heart.

“Glauco was one of only a handful of men that stood up for me publicly. He gave me the love and strength to fight for my legal recognition and without him I could not have done it. He restored my dignity after the onslaught of being outed by the press and made me a proud lady again. My thoughts and prayers go out to his beautiful daughter Annabel and family.”

After her relationship with Lasinio, Caroline Cossey met and married businessman Ellias Fattal in 1989. Once again, invasive tabloids published an article on Cossey, this time discussing her marriage and position as a trans woman.

The article ruined Cossey’s relationship as Fattal’s religious family did not know Cossey was trans. When she and Fattal returned from their honeymoon, Fattal was summoned home. She never heard from him again.

In addition to this heartbreak, Cossey received death threats, pushing her to a place of frustration and despair. She once again turned to writing as an outlet, publishing another autobiography, this one titled My Story. She also returned to modelling, being featured in Playboy in 1991.

Later, the model met Canadian David Finch and the pair married in 1992. They remain together today, living in the state of Georgia in the United States.

Through it all, Cossey continued to advocate for trans rights, finally seeing it pay off with the UK’s 2004 Gender Recognition Act. Caroline Cossey’s determination, perseverance, and spirit are an inspiration. Her advocacy and story remain influential in trans history. She continues to advocate and share her story via her social media pages.