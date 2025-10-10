Charli xcx leads star-studded cast in A24’s film The Moment

A24 has unveiled the first teaser for The Moment, a highly anticipated feature film created by visionary director Aidan Zamiri and global pop icon Charli xcx. The film, set for release in 2026, promises a dazzling yet unsettling dive into the highs and heartbreaks of modern celebrity.

Written by Zamiri and writer Bertie Brandes, The Moment is based on an original idea by Charli xcx, who also stars in the project. Known for her genre-defying music and experimental visuals, Charli brings her own perspective on fame to the story of a rising pop star preparing for her first arena tour while struggling with the pressures of success, self-image, and artistic authenticity.

Joining Charli in the star-studded ensemble are Kylie Jenner, Rachel Sennott, and Kate Berlant, whose names have already ignited online buzz. The wider cast includes Alexander Skarsgård, Rosanna Arquette, Jamie Demetriou, Arielle Dombasle, Hailey Benton Gates, Trew Mullen, Mel Ottenberg, Richard Perez, Isaac Powell, Rish Shah, Tish Weinstock, Michael Workéyè, Shygirl, and producer-musician A. G. Cook, who also provides the film’s original score.

Zamiri, best known for his striking collaborations with Charli xcx on music videos such as 360 and Club Classics, will make his feature-length debut with The Moment. His partnership with Brandes and Charli has created a project that blurs the boundaries between pop performance and cinematic storytelling, capturing the intoxicating blend of glamour and anxiety that defines the digital age of fame.

Early glimpses from the teaser hint at a hypnotic visual style, neon-drenched stages, backstage chaos, and moments of raw vulnerability all underscored by Cook’s pulsating, hyperpop-inspired soundtrack.

With A24 backing the project, expectations are high for a film that fuses avant-garde aesthetics with emotional depth. The Moment looks set to continue Charli xcx’s evolution from pop provocateur to multi-disciplinary artist, while cementing Zamiri as one of the most exciting new voices in contemporary cinema.

The Moment arrives in cinemas in 2026, promising a visceral exploration of ambition, identity, and the cost of living life under the spotlight.