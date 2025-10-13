EuroPride is coming to Ireland for first time ever

For the first time ever, EuroPride is set to take place on the island of Ireland in 2028. The news comes after the West of Ireland won the bid to host the event, bringing a uniquely rural and inclusive Pride experience to the Wild Atlantic Way.

EuroPride is a pan-European international event that began in London in 1992, and takes place in a different European city each year. The initiative aims to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community in Europe through a series of events, including Pride parades, live music, human rights conferences, special club nights and more.

2028 will be the year EuroPride comes to Ireland for the first time ever. Thanks to a collaborative effort between Limerick Pride, The Outing Queer Arts Collective and Quare Clare, the West of Ireland has won the bid to host the event after earning an impressive 70% of the votes.

On October 11, the organisations presented their bid at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the European Pride Organisers Association (EPOA) in Barcelona, Spain, where more than 120 member organisations voted on the proposals. With the theme ‘Pride in the Community’, the West of Ireland’s bid spoke directly to the heart of the region, with emphasis on several key goals including local engagement, accessibility, authenticity and regional identity.

Commenting on the news, Eddie McGuinness, the project lead for the West of Ireland, said: “Winning EuroPride 2028 for the island of Ireland marks a milestone for the West of Ireland, championed by Limerick LGBTQ Pride and The Outing Winter Pride Festival. It signals bold visibility, unity, and collaboration across regions and communities.

“The victory will unlock inclusive economic growth, tourism, and cultural exchange while honouring our heritage, creativity, and resilience. It will empower local voices, foster safe spaces, and inspire future leaders to lead with pride.”

Co-chair Lisa Daly shared: “We are beyond thrilled with the outcome. Having EuroPride 2028 in the West of Ireland will bring a focus on smaller rural Pride events and organisers, allowing them showcase some of what makes them special and the issues faced for the LGBTQ+ communities they represent.”

“This bid has been a 3 year process for us and a lot of time and energy has gone into laying the groundwork so we could get to a point of making a serious bid to host the event. This will bring much needed economic opportunities for small local businesses and the hospitality industry in Limerick City and county, Ennis and the county of Clare.”

President of the European Pride Organisers Association Patrick Orth also commented on the news, saying: “We are proud to see EuroPride come to the West of Ireland in 2028; the first ever on the island of Ireland. EuroPride 2028 in the West of Ireland will be more than a celebration as it will give voice and visibility to smaller Prides and LGBTQIA+ communities across Ireland and Europe.

“This moment is a powerful reminder of the strength that comes from unity, visibility, and inclusion. This year we received two strong bids for EuroPride 2028 from Manchester and the West of Ireland. We deeply appreciate the dedication and passion both teams showed, and thank Manchester Pride for their effort.”

EuroPride 2025 was hosted in Lisbon, with next year’s edition due to take place in Amsterdam. Meanwhile, the 2027 event will be held in Torino.

Did you know we have a team of wonderful runners taking part in this year’s Dublin Marathon and raising funds for GCN? You can support our athletes at this link.