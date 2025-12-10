Three arrested in Northern Ireland in "violent right-wing extremism" investigation

Three people, two men and a woman, have been arrested as part of the PSNI and An Garda Síochána’s cross-border investigation into right-wing extremism.

As The Journal reports, detectives working as part of the PSNI’s Serious Crime Branch carried out the arrests following previous searches.

In Co. Down, the PSNI arrested a 38-year-old man in Ballynahinch and a 48-year-old man in Kilkeel. Meanwhile, in Co. Armagh, a 40-year-old woman was arrested in Lurgan.

The three individuals have been arrested under the Terrorism Act. Following their arrests, they were brought to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite in Belfast for questioning.

According to The Irish Times, it is understood that these arrests are unrelated to recent threats made against councillors and MLAs by a group calling itself the “New Republican Movement.”

The investigation into right-wing extremism is part of a joint operation from the PSNI and An Garda Síochána.

Last month, a number of people were also detained as part of a cross-border investigation. On Thursday, November 6, Gardaí arrested two men in Co. Laois after stopping a vehicle. A Garda search uncovered pipe ends and sealant, a bulletproof vest, cable ties, hatchets, knives and a tricolour.

The two men appeared before a special sitting of the Portlaoise District Court, and they were charged with possession and control of explosives.

According to RTÉ, the court heard how a violent, far-right group had threatened, via video, to attack a mosque in Galway, International Protection Accommodation Service (IPAS) centres and hotels housing migrants in Ireland.

The following week, Gardaí arrested a third man in Co. Laois as part of the cross-border investigation. He was subsequently released. Shortly after his release, the Laois Nationalist reported that Gardaí were preparing a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), who will decide whether or not to charge him.