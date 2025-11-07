Two suspects in anti-terrorism arrest planned to target minority groups, Gardaí believe

Gardaí believe that two suspects arrested during an anti-terrorism investigation were part of a far-right group and were planning to target minority groups.

The operation involved coordination between the Gardaí in the Republic and the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

As The Irish Times reports, Gardaí in Laois on Wednesday stopped and searched a van and discovered pipe ends and sealant, a bulletproof vest, cable ties, hatchets, knives and a tricolour.

The Special Detective Unit carried out the search and Assistant Commissioner Michael McElgunn said the search shows the Gardaí’s commitment to “identifying, assessing and countering security threats”.

The two men have been detained at Garda Stations in the Midlands under the Offences Against the State Act.

In Co. Down, meanwhile, the PSNI searched a property in Annalong and seized a number of suspicious items and devices, including laptops which will be examined. This search was carried out under the Terrorism Act, according to The Irish Times.

PSNI officers initially discovered suspicious items in the house and garden, prompting the arrival of ammunition specialists who examined the items.

The PSNI also confirmed that a number of residents were evacuated from their homes during the anti-terrorism operation.

Separately, this morning, the Hope and Courage Collective released a new report detailing the tactics of far-right violence in Ireland.

The report, titled Snapshots #5: Fires of Hate, found that there has been a “sharp rise” in arson attacks targeting accommodation for people seeking asylum across Ireland.

According to the report, there have been 38 arson incidents and eight threats or hoaxes relating to the provision of accommodation for asylum seekers. In 2024, arson peaked as a tactic, with 19 arson incidents and three threats of arson reported.

82% of reported incidents were in relation to empty buildings intended or rumoured to provide accommodation for asylum seekers. A large number of these incidents were “preceded or accompanied by anti-immigrant protests”.

Edel McGinley, the Hope and Courage Collective’s Executive Director, called for action from the Government to tackle the rise of violence against asylum seekers.

“Political leaders cannot condemn arson one day and repeat anti-immigrant narratives the next,” McGinley said. “Words have consequences. Leaders must act to contain division and hold social media platforms accountable for amplifying harm. Communities under threat deserve protection and support, not abandonment.”