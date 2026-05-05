Fire at UK LGBTQ+ nightclub was accidental, police say

A fire that broke out at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Milton Keynes is believed to have been accidental. Pink Punters went up in flames in the early hours of Sunday, April 26, with all customers and staff safely evacuated.

The update comes following an investigation by Thames Valley Police and Buckinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service (BFRS). According to a statement shared on April 30, authorities confirmed that third-party involvement had been ruled out. They also confirmed that a 51-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the fire at the LGBTQ+ nightclub had been eliminated from their enquiries.

“We understand that an incident like this can be concerning for the local community, but I want to reassure people that following a thorough joint investigation with BFRS, we have found no evidence of any criminality,” Chief Superintendent Emma Baillie, LCU Commander for Milton Keynes, said.

“I would also like to commend the staff at Pink Punters, who worked quickly and effectively to ensure everyone was safely evacuated.

“We would like to thank members of the community who came forward and assisted us with our enquiries. Their support and cooperation has been invaluable as we worked to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

BFRS Deputy Chief Fire Officer Simon Tuffley added that incidents like this “underline the challenges faced when fire-related incidents break out in busy indoor venues… We will continue to work with businesses and the local community to support them in keeping evacuation plans practical, well‑rehearsed and supported by robust fire safety arrangements.”

Owner of Pink Punters Frank McMahon described being “profoundly relieved to know that this was not arson, not a deliberate attack, and not a hate crime.”

He continued: “No matter how hard any business works to prevent incidents, accidents can still happen. What matters most in those moments is how people respond. On this occasion, our Fire Wardens, security team, management team and wider staff acted quickly, calmly and professionally.

“As a result, hundreds of people were moved to safety, and no staff or customers were injured. This is the single most important outcome in this incident.

“Pink Punters has always placed safety at the heart of its operation. The building was lost, but lives were protected, and that remains the most important fact of all.

McMahon concluded: “This incident is a painful reminder that even with strong safety systems in place, rare and unforeseen circumstances can still occur.”

Pink Punters has been a longstanding fixture of the local nightlife scene for over 25 years. It is known for its inclusive atmosphere, and featured multiple dancefloors, an outdoor bar and karaoke.