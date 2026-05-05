Poz Vibe podcast releases special Portuguese episode featuring queer activists from Brazil

Poz Vibe podcast has released a brand new episode spotlighting queer activists from Brazil and it is a very special one. Indeed, it is the very first episode of the podcast entirely in Portuguese, available with English subtitles.

Hosted by activist Robbie Lawlor and drag legend Veda, Poz Vibe is a podcast for people living with HIV and their friends and families. Its mission is to “create change and spread those positive vibrations throughout Ireland”, with the podcast representing a vital resource for the community in the country.

In their newest episode, Robbie and Veda hand over the mic to a new host, Phellipe, a Brazilian beauty professional and HIV activist who has lived in Ireland for nearly a decade. He is also a member of the Poz Vibe Tribe, the social enterprise that addresses HIV stigma while uplifting the lives of people living with HIV.

Phellipe is dedicated to promoting the U=U (Undetectable=Untransmittable) message through storytelling, using his online platform to educate people and spark meaningful conversations. The activist uses openness and candour about his HIV status to inspire and empower others in the community.

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In the podcast episode, titled ‘Poz Vibe Brazil’, Phellipe is joined by queer activists Yuri Camargo and Mar Dias. A salon owner from Sǎo Paulo, Yuri Camargo is an ally to Poz Vibe Tribe and is committed to educating the Brazilian community, destroying stigma and promoting testing.

Three years ago, Camargo established L.A. HAIR in Dublin, a salon that has become a hub for the Brazilian queer and trans community. The space was named after Camargo’s friend Levi, who passed away due to AIDS-related illness.

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Mar Dias is a non-binary visual artist and social activist from Porto Alegre who has been living in Dublin for 18 years. They own The Studio by Mar Dias, a beauty salon through which they carry out their social work. Mar is also a member of the board at POZ Vibe Tribe, where their focus is on diversity and inclusion.

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The three activists join forces in this special episode dedicated to queer people living with HIV who have moved to Ireland from Brazil. To listen to the full episode, follow this link.