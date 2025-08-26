Former police officer pleads not guilty to murders of Australian couple Jesse Baird and Luke Davies

A former New South Wales (NSW) police officer has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies, whose deaths shocked the LGBTQ+ community of Australia in early 2024. Appearing via video link from prison on Tuesday, August 26, 30-year-old Beau Lamarre-Condon denied two counts of domestic-violence-related murder and one charge of aggravated break and enter. The hearing marked his third court appearance since his arrest and the first since August last year.

Deputy Chief Magistrate Theo Tsavdaridis asked Lamarre-Condon to confirm his plea of not guilty, to which he replied: “Yes, Your Honour.”

Baird, 26, and Davies, 29, were last seen at a pre-Mardi Gras party in February 2024. Concerns for their safety grew when blood-stained belongings were discovered in a skip bin in Sydney’s south. Police later searched Baird’s home in Paddington, Australia, where the alleged murder occurred.

Investigators say Lamarre-Condon, then a serving senior constable, committed the crime when he shot the pair before placing their bodies in surfboard bags and transporting them to a rural property nearly 200 kilometres south-west of Sydney. The remains were recovered eight days after the couple’s disappearance, following Lamarre-Condon’s decision to surrender himself to authorities.

The case prompted significant backlash against the NSW Police Force, with organisers of Sydney Pride prohibiting officers from marching in the 2024 parade.

Lamarre-Condon, who joined the police in 2019, was dismissed from the force weeks after his arrest. Prior to his policing career, he gained notoriety for running a celebrity blog and being photographed with global stars including Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, and Harry Styles.

Legal proceedings have been repeatedly delayed, with Lamarre-Condon changing lawyers twice and negotiations with prosecutors stalling progress. Charges were formally certified in July 2024, yet pleas were only entered this week. Crown prosecutor Brendan Donnelly had previously criticised the delays, stating that the accused had ample opportunity to respond.

Due to the not guilty plea, the trial will now move forward, with prosecutors preparing to present their case against the former officer. It is expected that the case will proceed to the Supreme Court on October 3 to be listed for trial, likely in 2026 or 2027.

