Former Australian Football League (AFL) star Mitch Brown has come out as bisexual in a recent interview, making history as the first openly queer male player in the sport’s 129-year history.

After making his debut in the AFL in 2007, Mitch Brown played 94 games and 10 seasons for the West Coast Eagles. He retired in 2016 at the age of 28.

In a direct message to The Daily Aus‘s social media account, Brown recently came out as bisexual. “I played in the AFL for 10 years for the West Coast Eagles, and I’m a bisexual man,” he wrote.

He then spoke about his decision to come out now in an exclusive interview published on August 27, explaining that it came from a “feeling of peace… comfort and confidence” that he didn’t have to hide his sexuality anymore. “It was never once an opportunity to speak openly or explore your feelings or questions in a safe way,” he said, speaking about his days as an active player.

Speaking about the AFL, Brown recalled the “hyper-masculine” culture of the sport. “I remember two people having a conversation around how they would feel having a shower next to a gay man, and one of the players said, ‘I’d rather be in a cage full of lions than have a shower next to a gay man’,” he said.

He further shared: “I remember those comments, and the conversation in the locker room just exacerbated that fear even more if you’re a gay man or a bisexual man sitting in that locker room.”

Talking about his retirement in 2016, he said: “One of the biggest reasons I wanted to finish up playing AFL was to meet new people, to meet a diverse range of people, men and women, different cultural backgrounds, and I craved new conversations.

“I craved talking to someone and not being judged. I craved the ability to choose who I wanted to be around rather than to fit into a team.”

Brown’s coming out marks a pivotal moment in the history of the AFL, as it remained the only major professional men’s sport globally to never have a player come out as gay or bisexual, even after retirement. The news was welcomed with an outpour of support online.

In a statement on social media, AFL CEO Andrew Dillon said, “Mitch has shown great courage today in sharing his story and personal journey. This is an important moment for him, and for our entire game.

“Today is a step forward, and building on Mitch’s story we hope that others feel encouraged to be their authentic selves and share their own journeys, and that these stories are met with support from teammates, clubs and the wider football community.”

Brown’s coming out came after a series of high-profile homophobic incidents in the AFL. Last week, Izak Rankine, who plays for the Adelaide Crows, got a four-week ban after using a “highly offensive” homophobic slur during a game.

Addressing this incident in the interview, Brown said that he wants to see a “sense of change” in the league. “My advice to the AFL would be, let’s celebrate the players who may not be the most successful, but they’re the most important players in our community,” he said.

Speaking directly to the gay and bisexual AFL players who might still feel the need to stay closeted, he said, “I see you and you are not alone.”

