Irish trans woman receives Emmy nomination for work on The White Lotus

An Irish trans woman is among the nominees for the 2025 Emmy Awards. Having worked as the Production Mixer on Season 3 of The White Lotus, Bea O’Sullivan is shortlisted in the category for ‘Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)’.

O’Sullivan is nominated alongside four of her colleagues, Re-Recording Mixers Christian Minkler and Ryan Collins, ADR Mixer Jamison Rabbe and Foley Mixer Michael Head. They are specifically being recognised for their work on Season 3 Episode 8 of the show, titled ‘Amor Fati’.

The White Lotus team faces stiff competition from Andor, The Last of Us, The Pitt and Severance. The winner will be announced at the 77th Creative Arts Emmy Awards, taking place in the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday, September 6.

With over 30 years of experience in the industry, O’Sullivan boasts an impressive CV, including credits on Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Sense8 and more. She has previously been nominated for the German Television Academy Awards, Hollywood Professional Association Awards and the Association of Motion Picture Sound (AMPS).

Speaking to GCN about her first Emmy nomination, O’Sullivan shared: “I’m over the moon to be nominated among such fantastically talented people. This recognition is so appreciated. I’m so grateful for the opportunity to have worked on this show but even more so for the hard work and support of my team.

“I consider The White Lotus to be very much a dialogue driven show so it was very important to me to capture original performances given by amazing actors and working with such well written scripts. This is very definitely a highlight of my career.”

The White Lotus has a total of 24 nominations this year, following the release of Season 3 in the spring of 2025. Actors Walton Goggins, Aimee Lou Wood and Parker Posey are all among those shortlisted.

Alongside O’Sullivan, there is a range of Irish talent recognised at the awards, including Sharon Horgan, Colin Farrell and Ruth Nega, as well as trans talent, including Bella Ramsey, who became the first non-binary actor to receive multiple Emmy nominations.