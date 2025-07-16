LGBTQ+ talent shines in 2025 Emmy nominations

The 2025 Emmy nominations are here, and plenty of LGBTQ+ talent has been recognised. The iconic award show announced its shortlists yesterday, July 15, for the 77th Emmy Awards with an excitingly queer list of nominees. From categories covering aspects of television like acting to makeup and from hosting to costume design, this year’s Emmy nominations celebrate a plethora of LGBTQ+ contributions to the industry. Below are a handful of Emmy nominations to support and cheer for.

Agatha All Along

Disney+ and Marvel’s spectacularly witchy and queer series received nominations for the categories ‘Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes’, ‘Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half Hour)’ and ‘Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics’ – rightfully so, as ‘The Ballad of the Witches Road’ stayed stuck in many heads.

Andor

Another one from Disney+, this thrilling Star Wars spy series received a stunning 14 nominations, including ‘Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (One Hour)’, ‘Outstanding Drama Series’, and ‘Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or Movie’.

Arcane

The fantastic action-packed and beautifully animated Netflix series Arcane: League of Legends received two nominations, one for ‘Outstanding Animated Program’ and another for ‘Outstanding Sound Editing for an Animated Program’.

Hacks

This HBO MAX comedy-drama series, which has recently been renewed for a fifth season, has received 14 nominations. Hacks has been nominated for ‘Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling’, ‘Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series’ for Jean Smart, and queer star Hannah Einbinder for ‘Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series’, to name a few.

Interview with a Vampire

The queer horror series Anne Rice’s Interview with a Vampire has received two Emmy nominations: ‘Outstanding Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Hairstyling’ and ‘Outstanding Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Make-Up (Non-Prosthetic)’.

The Last of Us

The post-apocalyptic drama has received 16 nominations, including several acting nominations for the likes of Pedro Pascal and Catherine O’Hara, along with ‘Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series’ for Bella Ramsey, making them the first non-binary actor to receive multiple Emmy nominations.

Pee-wee as Himself

This documentary series that explores the life of actor Paul Reubens was nominated in five categories, including ‘Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program’, ‘Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special’, and ‘Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction Program’.

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The beloved reality drag performance competition series has received a total of 10 Emmy nominations, two of which are for RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked. In addition to nominations in categories like ‘Outstanding Production Design for a Variety or Reality Series’ and ‘Outstanding Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction, or Reality Program’, RuPaul has been nominated for ‘Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program’ for the 10th time, making him the most Emmy-nominated reality host.

Severance

The sci-fi psychological thriller Severance brought in a whopping 27 Emmy nominations, making it the series with the most nominations for 2025. The show has been nominated for ‘Outstanding Drama Series’ along with Adam Scott being nominated for ‘Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series’ and Tramell Tillman for ‘Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series’.

The Traitors US

This murder mystery reality show has received five nominations, including ‘Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program’, ‘Outstanding Reality Competition Program’ and ‘Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program’ for host Alan Cumming.

What We Do in the Shadows

The comedy fantasy horror series received six nominations, such as ‘Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series’, ‘Outstanding Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Hairstyling’, and ‘Outstanding Picture Editing for a Single Camera Comedy Series’.

The White Lotus

The acclaimed comedy/drama series The White Lotus has been nominated for a grand 24 nominations. With an ensemble cast, there are several nominations for ‘Outstanding Supporting Actor/Actress in a Drama Series’, including Walton Goggins, Aimee Lou Wood, and Parker Posey.

Will & Harper

This TV documentary film about Will Ferrell and his friend Harper Steele, who is a trans woman, received five Emmy nominations, including ‘Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program’, ‘Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program’, and ‘Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special’.

These are just a handful of exciting Emmy nominations for the LGBTQ+ community. Some others of note include Colman Domingo for The Four Seasons, Bowen Yang for Saturday Night Live, and Ayo Edebiri, who made history as the youngest Black woman to receive three Emmy nominations, in addition to her first directing nomination for an episode of The Bear.

The 77th Emmy Awards will premiere on September 14, 2025, at 8pm EST. Check out more of the nominations here.