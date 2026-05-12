Study reveals interesting ways LGBTQ+ people use sex for self-care

A new study from Lovehoney has revealed the interesting ways LGBTQ+ people are using sex for self-care. 2,000 people across the UK were surveyed as part of the research, conducted to mark Menstrual Health Awareness Month this May.

The study found four main reasons that the general population have sex for more than just pleasure: to relieve pain, relieve stress, help with sleep, and exercise.

“Sex can do more than feel amazing,” explained Annabelle Knight, Lovehoney’s sex and relationship expert. “It can flood the body with feel-good hormones like dopamine, endorphins, serotonin, and oxytocin. This can have all sorts of positive impacts, including boosting our self-esteem, reducing anxiety, improving fitness levels, and even strengthening an emotional connection with our partner(s).”

Across those four areas, LGBTQ+ people were found to be more likely than their straight counterparts to use sex for pain relief. More specifically, bisexual people are the most likely group to try sex for headache relief (40% compared to 22%) and for period pain relief (40% compared to 16%). Respondents who identified as gay or lesbian were also more likely than their straight peers to use sex for the latter at 35%.

“There’s no single explanation for this, but members of the LGBTQIA+ community may be less bound by restrictive attitudes towards sex and pleasure, and how that ‘should’ look,” said Annabelle.

“It’s fantastic to see that people who aren’t in heteronormative relationships might feel they can discard tired taboos and embrace sex as part of their wellbeing.”

Speaking more broadly about using sex for period pain relief, Annabelle added, “Many of us have a boosted libido from hormonal shifts, which can make us feel more aroused. But if sex at that time of the month isn’t for you, that’s absolutely okay. Everybody is different; hormones, blood flow, and sensitivity levels all shift during menstruation, so it’s important to listen to your body and do what feels good for you.”

To view the full campaign findings on sex as self-care, click here.