Drag duo The Misses go behind the scenes with GCN for new podcast episode

In a brand new episode of their National Conversations podcast, dynamic drag duo The Misses sat down with the GCN team to chat all things publishing, being a free and independent media resource for the LGBTQ+ community and looking at the future of the publication.

Composed of drag duo and real-life couple, Miss Taken and Miss Roots, The Misses have made a name for themselves with their tongue-in-cheek humour and witty banter. In 2025, they decided to channel both into a new podcast titled National Conversations.

Through lively debate, candid discussions and engaging interviews, each episode of National Conversations explores a wide range of topics, from current issues affecting Ireland and the LGBTQ+ community to controversial and inconsequential hot takes.

In the latest episode, aired on May 12, the two charming hosts are in conversation with the GCN team to find out more about what it takes to bring an issue to publication, the challenges of running a free independent media resource and taking a look into what the future holds.

Chatting with Stefano, Alice, Beatrice, Conor and Kelly, the pair delved into what the day-to-day work at GCN looks like and how the team approaches reporting news that pertains to the LGBTQ+ community in Ireland and beyond.

In the episode, the group also discussed navigating the challenges of working in a small team and with a non-profit model, and how the organisation relies on fundraising to continue to inform and platform the community.

Listen to the full conversation at this link or below:

And if you want more of the fabulous energy that The Misses and the GCN team bring to the table, don’t miss My Big Fat Gay Pub Quiz on Thursday, May 14. The Misses will put your quizzy skills to the test with questions on categories covering music, sports, films & TV, Irish history and much more – all in the name of fundraising for GCN. Grab your tickets here!