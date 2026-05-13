NBA’s first openly gay basketball player Jason Collins passes away

Jason Collins, who made history as the NBA’s first openly gay player, has passed away aged 47. His family confirmed the news on Tuesday, May 12, following the athlete’s battle with cancer.

“We are heartbroken to share that Jason Collins, our beloved husband, son, brother and uncle, has died after a valiant fight with glioblastoma,” his family wrote in a statement shared by the NBA.

“Jason changed lives in unexpected ways and was an inspiration to all who knew him and to those who admired him from afar. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers over the past eight months, and for the exceptional medical care Jason received from his doctors and nurses. Our family will miss him dearly.”

Formerly a professional basketball player with teams like the New Jersey Nets, Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics, Collins came out in a personal essay written for Sports Illustrated in May 2013. “I’m a 34-year-old NBA center. I’m black. And I’m gay,” he bravely shared.

The revelation made him not only the first openly gay player in the league, but also the first openly gay man playing professionally in a major American team sport. He retired a year later in November 2014 and threw himself into advocacy work for NBA Cares and LGBTQ+ rights.

Speaking about his death, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver stated, “Jason Collins’ impact and influence extended far beyond basketball as he helped make the NBA, WNBA and larger sports community more inclusive and welcoming for future generations. He exemplified outstanding leadership and professionalism throughout his 13-year NBA career and in his dedicated work as an NBA Cares Ambassador.

“Jason will be remembered not only for breaking barriers, but also for the kindness and humanity that defined his life and touched so many others,” Silver continued.

“On behalf of the NBA, I send my heartfelt condolences to Jason’s husband, Brunson, and his family, friends and colleagues across our leagues.”

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Furthermore, the National Basketball Players Association said they are proud to call Collins one of their own and noted how his “courage shattered barriers, making him a global beacon of hope for the LGBTQ+ community”.

Similarly, President of the Human Rights Campaign, Kelley Robinson, stressed, “To call Jason Collins a groundbreaking figure for our community is simply inadequate. We truly lost a giant today…

“He came out as gay — while still playing — at a time when men’s athletes simply did not do that. But as he powerfully demonstrated in his final years in the league and his post-NBA career, stepping forward as he did boldly changed the conversation. He was and will always be a legend for the LGBTQ+ community.”

Collins opened up about being diagnosed with a Stage 4 glioblastoma in an article for ESPN in 2025. In it, he also reflected on his coming out over a decade ago, which serves as a poignant reminder in the wake of his passing: “I got to tell my own story, the way I wanted to. And now I can honestly say, the past 12 years since have been the best of my life.

“Your life is so much better when you just show up as your true self, unafraid to be your true self, in public or private.”

Rest in power, Jason Collins.