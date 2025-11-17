Liniker makes history as Grammys' most-awarded out trans woman

Brazilian singer-songwriter Liniker, born in Araraquara, Brazil, has once again made history, expanding her remarkable legacy at the 26th Latin Grammy Awards held in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Already a trailblazer after becoming the first out trans woman to win a Latin Grammy in 2022, she has now earned three additional trophies in 2025, bringing her total to four. This milestone makes her the most-awarded out trans woman across both the Latin Grammy and the US-centric Grammy ceremonies to date, placing her just behind non-binary artist Sam Smith, who holds five career Grammy wins.

Liniker’s first Grammy award of the evening recognised her work as both the performing artist and sole songwriter of ‘Veludo Marrom’, which claimed the title of Best Portuguese Language Song. Taking to the stage to accept the award, she delivered a powerful and emotional speech. She described the honour of winning in a category celebrating female composers and reflected on her lifelong relationship with writing, which she has been dedicated to since the age of 16. For her, poetry and lyricism are vital forms of expression and survival.

Speaking candidly about the realities of being a trans woman in Brazil, Liniker highlighted the dangers and hardships faced by her community. “Being a trans composer in Brazil, a country that kills us, is extremely difficult,” she told the audience. She closed her Grammy speech with a rallying call for greater visibility and celebration of trans stories: “May our stories be told and celebrated more and more, as it was today. Thank you so much. It’s an honour.”

Her victories continued as she took home Best Portuguese-Language Urban Performance and Best Portuguese Language Contemporary Pop Album for her critically acclaimed project Caju. She also delivered a high-energy performance of ‘Negona Dos Olhos Terríveis’, featuring BaianaSystem, which brought the star-studded audience to its feet.

In a heartfelt Instagram post following the Grammy ceremony, Liniker reflected on the collective significance of her wins. “I won, and I know that I didn’t win alone,” she wrote. “I cry and smile for us, Brazil.”