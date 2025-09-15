The best queer moments from the 2025 Emmys

The 2025 Emmy Awards were bursting with queer brilliance, activism, and historic firsts. From groundbreaking wins to unapologetic red-carpet statements, LGBTQ+ stars and allies made sure that queerness and community pride took centre stage.

One of the night’s biggest moments came when gay Severance star Tramell Tillman made history as the first Black man to win the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. Tillman brought his mother as his guest, delivering a moving speech that honoured her support throughout his journey; “Mama, you were there for me when no one was and no one else would show up. Your loving kindness stays with me, and this is for you.”

Comedy had its time to shine, too. Fan-favourite dark comedy Hacks was celebrated with Jean Smart taking home her fourth Emmy for Lead Actress, while co-star Hannah Einbinder earned her first win for her portrayal of the character Ava, who is bisexual. Einbinder made headlines not just for her award, but also for her fiery acceptance speech, where she declared: “F*ck ICE and Free Palestine”.

The queer love didn’t stop there. Netflix’s breakout hit Adolescence scored big, with Erin Doherty winning Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series. Before taking the stage, Doherty kissed her partner Sinéad in a moment that lit up hearts everywhere. On stage, she thanked Sinéad directly: “And Sinéad, thank you for making me the happiest person in the world. I love you with everything I’ve got.”

Reality TV also had its moment with The Traitors. LGBTQ+ icon Alan Cumming accepted the Emmy for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program with his signature wit and heart: “It’s a difficult time we live in, but it’s so great that our show brings a little bit of joy into this life.” Cumming also made a subtle but powerful statement by wearing a Not A Phase pin in support of trans communities.

Queer visibility was undeniable at the Emmys 2025, especially on the red carpet. Several stars also used the spotlight to call for peace in Palestine. Too Much actor Megan Stalter carried a bold “CEASEFIRE” sign on their bag, while Einbinder wore an Artists4Ceasefire pin.

