Ireland Eurovision hopefuls Erica-Cody and Bambie Thug call for Israel’s exclusion from contest

Two of Ireland’s Eurovision hopefuls, Erica-Cody and Bambie Thug, have called for the exclusion of Israel from the renowned song contest. The Middle Eastern country is currently facing genocide charges as it continues its war on Gaza, which has resulted in the deaths of over 26,000 people since Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

As reported by The Journal, Cody said, “I think it’s devastating what’s going on. Personally, I’ve found it really disturbing and distressing to watch.

“I’ve been very vocal about it. But also, you know, I think we need to see the same energy that was given to Russia when they invaded Ukraine, and it should be the exact same.”

When asked if she thinks Israel should be excluded from this year’s Eurovision, Erica-Cody replied, “If I’m going to be 100% honest. Yeah. Yeah, I don’t stand behind genocide. I think it’s an absolute disgrace. And, you know, this is meant to be a celebration of life and music, and acceptance and love.”

Regarding whether or not she would pull out of the competition if Israel is allowed to participate, she explained, “We’ll cross that bridge when we get to it but I think anybody who knows me and knows me over the last couple of years and being an activist should know that I would never step into something like this with an ignorant head on my shoulders.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erica-Cody (@ericacody)

Similarly, non-binary artist Bambie Thug said they do not think Israel should be allowed to compete. “It’s not down to the contestants though, it’s down to the Eurovision itself,” they added.

The comments come ahead of The Late Late Show Eurosong special, where both acts will compete for a chance to represent Ireland at the song contest later this year in Malmö, Sweden. Erica-Cody will battle it out with her track ‘Love Me Like I Do’, while Bambie Thug will perform their entry ‘Doomsday Blue’. The musicians will face stiff competition from four others, namely Alisha, JyellowL, Isabella Kearney and Next in Line. The programme will air tonight, January 26, on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player, with the winner picked by public vote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝔅𝔞𝔪𝔟𝔦𝔢 𝔗𝔥𝔲𝔤 (@bambiethug)

The European Broadcasting Union, which runs Eurovision, is facing increasing pressure to expel Israel from this year’s competition, having taken similar action against Russia in 2022 after it invaded Ukraine. RTÉ has reportedly also received over 600 emails calling for a boycott, with the organisation releasing a statement declaring it “has always approached the event in the spirit in which it was founded – which is a non-political contest designed to unite audiences and bring people together through a shared love of music and entertainment”.