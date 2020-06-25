Pride festivities across Ireland are turning out fabulous online events throughout June and beyond

Pride festivities across Ireland are serving an online extravaganza throughout June and beyond to celebrate and unite the LGBT+ community amid the ongoing lockdown.

In light of the ongoing pandemic and physical distancing guidelines, organisers have been coming up with fantastic initiatives which utilize digital spaces for a one of a kind Pride experience. While people may not be able to celebrate together in person, these events are creating fun and interactive ways to get everyone involved.

From Aviva calling on people to #LightUpForPride to flying the rainbow and trans pride flags across Ireland, June has already seen a surge in vibrant colours and queer celebration. Yet there are still plenty more surprises to come. So here are some of the Pride festivities happening online across Ireland:

Pride Inside

From July 11 to 19, Pride Inside will be hosting a fabulous LGBT+ festival online. This celebration has been organised through a massive and inspiring collaboration by Kerry Pride, Killarney Pride, Black Pride Ireland, Galway Pride, Mayo Pride, and Limerick Pride.

We are delighted to announce Pride Inside, an online Pride festival happening from the 11th-19th July. Pride Inside is a collaboration between ourselves, Killarney Pride, @BlackPrideIre, @GalwayPride, @limerickpride, and @Mayo_Pride. pic.twitter.com/sSqDlf5jh4 — Kerry Festival Pride (@KerryFestPride) June 7, 2020

Pride Inside Volunteer Coordinator, Maeve Arnup highlighted what Pride Inside means to them, “It’s great to see rural Prides coming together, especially during uncertain times when our community is facing so much more isolation.”

Maeve further shared, “Being a rural queer myself, I know how important it is for people to know that LGBT+ people exist everywhere on this island and I think Pride Inside will show people that. As Volunteer Coordinator, I understand and see how vital volunteers are in our community, it couldn’t be done without them!”

Pride Inside showcases a great message of creating a celebration by bringing together different experiences. As such, the team are looking for community members interested in volunteering to help shape this wonderful event. The roles will include social media promoters, content creators, online moderators and tech support for online streaming.

Want to be a part of Pride Inside, a collab with Prides across the country between July 11th – 19th? Volunteer here! Ag iarraidh a bheith páirtigh de Pride Inside, chomhoibritheach idir Bródí ar fud na tíre idir 11ú – 19ú Lúil? Obair dheonach anseo!https://t.co/1d4wwbBvCm — Bród na Gaillimhe (@GalwayPride) June 13, 2020

Chair of Kerry Pride, Morgan Queeney, said, “It’s so important to get community support for these events to happen. Pride Inside is the first time so many Prides have gotten to work together in such a way – any and all volunteers welcome!”

If you are interested in taking part, the sign-up forms can be found here. The application deadline Sunday, June 28, at 5pm.

Tipperary Clonmel Pride



As part of Tipperary Clonmel Pride’s first online event on Sunday, August 30, organisers are asking for the community to send in pictures, videos, poems, and other mediums depicting celebrations from home. Alongside LGBT Health South Tipperary, this event promises a whole heap of fun surprises, such as a virtual parade via Facebook and a DJ set from local talent.

The Pride event will definitely be an unmissable occasion, showcasing the wonderful LGBT+ community from Tipperary. In the lead up to these festivities, there will be some engaging activities around mental health, wellbeing, and support.

Plus in the spirit of Pride and visibility, the rainbow flag will be raised in the town centre of Clonmel along with festive decor around the town.

Dublin Pride

Over the years, Dublin Pride has thrown legendary celebrations and 2020 promises to be no different – just with some slight changes. Making the move into online platforms, these festivities have been upgraded and bursting with fresh ideas. The events are in full swing and here is a sneak peak at what’s in store.

Our Pride hub is up and running thanks to our friends at @street66dublin Swing by the front doors between 12 & 6 til Sat to collect our Pride Guides, the Ally's Guide to Pride from the fab @ShoutOut_IE and Safer Sex packs provided by @HIVIreland & their MPOWER initiative

🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/7wLJRiIrDv — Dublin LGBTQ Pride (@DublinPride) June 24, 2020

From Outhouse holding their annual breakfast online to a virtual parade, Dublin Pride is bringing a heap of incredible events to get involved in. For a full list of events, visit the Dublin Pride website.

Belfast Pride

Belfast Pride will be celebrating their 30th anniversary with a huge online celebration on Friday, 24 July to Sunday, 2 August. With over 150 events planned across 10 days, this will be a rollercoaster of amazing community-driven initiatives.

On Twitter, Belfast Pride shared, “The LGBT+ community and our city need Belfast Pride more than ever this year and we’ll have a full programme of events including an online Pride Parade to bring positivity, celebration and defiance.”

Belfast Pride will be happening this year but it will be online! The LGBT+ community and our city need Belfast Pride more than ever this year and we'll have a full programme of events including an online Pride Parade to bring positivity, celebration and defiance.#bproud2020 pic.twitter.com/oWQN4ladD5 — Belfast Pride (@belfastpride) May 22, 2020

As highlighted in Belfast Pride’s message, this year’s festivities come at an important time for Northern Ireland following the introduction of marriage equality and reproductive rights. So it is wonderful that the community has a space to celebrate these victories.

Dundalk Pride

🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈Hi everyone! We wait as long as possible in the hope that we wouldn't have to cancel Dundalk Pride 2020… تم النشر بواسطة ‏‎Dundalk Pride‎‏ في الأربعاء، ٢٤ يونيو ٢٠٢٠

Dundalk Pride are making their way online with a fantastic video project. Organisers are asking the LGBT+ community for videos of them wearing rainbow coloured garments and waving the flag as part of a virtual festival.

On Facebook, Dundalk Pride wrote, “We are moving to a virtual pride this year and will stream a video on the day to mark the occasion! In order to make it as colourful and wonderful as you guys make it every year, we are asking if all our supporters near and far would send us a video of them saying Happy Dundalk Pride 2020!”

Global Pride

Numerous Pride festivals across Ireland will be taking part in this Global celebration, including Carlow, Cork, Newry, Dublin, and many more. President of the EPOA and Chair of Blatic Pride in Riga, Kristine Garina, described the event as a way of “showing solidarity at a time when so many of us are mourning, strength when so many of us are feeling isolated and lonely. Above all, we will show our resilience and determination that Pride will be back bigger and stronger than ever before.”

Global Pride is a fantastic initiative bringing together the incredible and community-focused festivals from around Ireland into a show-stopping online event. Though many in-person celebrations have been postponed until next year, this occasion brings a whole new experience and builds excitement for what is to come in the future.

An update on Cork LGBT+ Pride 2020. pic.twitter.com/WFv3kM47eG — Cork LGBT+ Pride (@corkpride) April 12, 2020

Though Newry Pride has been postponed until 2021, they are excited to take part in Global Pride and also for their return. Next year marks the 20th anniversary of the Newry Rainbow Community and ten years of Pride for them, so expect a great comeback.

Unfortunately Pride in Newry has been cancelled for 2020 due to #COVID19.We hope to plan for the Pride in Newry festival 2021#prideinnewry #pride #lgbt #newry تم النشر بواسطة ‏‎Pride In Newry‎‏ في الاثنين، ٢٥ مايو ٢٠٢٠

Carlow Pride shared their excitement over taking part in Global Pride on Facebook, “Carlow town is going worldwide! On Saturday June 27, Global Pride 2020 will be broadcast around the globe for a history making star studded 24 hour pride celebration! Carlow town will be showcased to an estimated global audience of 200 million people. Tadhg will be performing a world premiere of his song – it is not to be missed!”

#GlobalPride Carlow town is going worldwide! On Saturday June 27th Global Pride 2020 will be broadcast around the… تم النشر بواسطة ‏‎Carlow Pride Festival‎‏ في الأربعاء، ٢٤ يونيو ٢٠٢٠

Drogheda Pride

Drogheda Pride Parade 2019 Great to see such a big and colourful turnout for the first ever Pride Parade in Drogheda. Well done to Peter James Nugent and everyone else involved in organising Drogheda Pride again this year. تم النشر بواسطة ‏‎DroghedaLife.com‎‏ في السبت، ٢٠ يوليو ٢٠١٩

After their successful first ever parade, Drogheda Pride are back with a heartwarming project showcasing the local community. On their social media accounts, organisers are asking for any photos or memories from past Pride events in the town.

The team at Drogheda Pride have also worked alongside the town Mayor to raise a rainbow flag outside local government offices. It sent an uplifting message of solidarity for LGBT+ people.

Kildare Pride

You can also relive the debut of Kildare’s first ever Pride with their sensational online parade over on Facebook. Speaking about this historic moment, organisers wrote, “Thank you so much to everyone that sent in a photo, video or drawing. We can not put into words how grateful we are for all your support with this online Pride, our hearts are warmed to see so many of you wanting to be involved and being so accepting of the wonderful community.”

To check out the amazing online Pride video, follow this link.